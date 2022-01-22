Lack of three-point defense dooms Kings in 133-127 loss to Bucks

In the first 12 minutes of Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sacramento Kings used their significant rest advantage to get off to a hot start against the defending champs.

Sacramento built an early 28-17 lead and was looking like they had a legitimate chance to come out with a great road win on Saturday night.

Then, things, as they so often do fell apart and Sacramento ended up losing the game 133-127.

The story of the game was Milwaukee’s proficiency from beyond the three-point line, as they finished the game shooting a whopping 21-42 from distance. Many of these attempts were wide-open shots that the Bucks created thanks to some porous Sacramento defense.

Both teams were playing without their best players, De’Aaron Fox for the Kings and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks. Both of whom were late scratches from the lineup on Saturday.

Ultimately though, even without the Greek Freak, it felt like the Bucks were in full control even though the Kings were able to make it a respectable final score.

In his first NBA action in his native Wisconsin in front of fans, Tyrese Haliburton showed out with an efficient 24 points. Haliburton looked at ease playing in front of his family friends and it was certainly a welcome sight for Kings fans seeing him back on the floor.

After dropping a career-high 35 points against the Detroit Pistons last game, Terence Davis continued his hot play against the Bucks, scoring 22 points on Saturday.

After Saturday’s loss, the Kings are now 18-30 and sit in a tie for 12th in the western conference, and have lost nine of their last 12 games overall.

The Kings will be back at it on Tuesday in Boston as they face off with the Celtics.