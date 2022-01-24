Rumor: Sixers want Tyrese Haliburton, multiple first-round picks for Ben Simmons

The Sacramento Kings, with a record of 18-30, are expected to do something notable at the trade deadline. However, with each week that passes, it’s becoming less likely that Ben Simmons will be their big move.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Monday, the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons remains as high as ever:

For Simmons, the 76ers have asked the Kings for guard Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks, and asked for a package around John Collins and multiple first-round picks from the Hawks along with Atlanta taking on Tobias Harris, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Kings do not plan to move De’Aaron Fox or Haliburton and want to build around them.

It’s been widely assumed that any package the Kings put together for Simmons would have to include one of Haliburton or Fox, so that part isn’t surprising. What is surprising is that Sixers general manager Daryl Morey wants “multiple” first-round picks on top of Haliburton.

Haliburton isn’t the All-Star player that the Sixers reportedly want, but he’s only 21 and is more likely than not to blossom into a high quality starter within the next year or so. How many other teams are offering that in addition to Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes or Richaun Holmes? As far as we know, zero, so unless Morey lowers his asking price close to the trade deadline, Simmons probably won’t suit up in Sactown.

Going with the assumption that Simmons can’t be had this season, the Kings may shift their focus to Domantas Sabonis, though if they’re not willing to part with Fox or Haliburton, he’s probably not a realistic option either. Given where the Kings’ season seems to be headed, that’s not the worst thing, but there will surely be fans in Sacramento who will be disappointed if Monte McNair doesn’t do something to change the trajectory of this team in either the short or long-term.