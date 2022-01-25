Kings routed by scorching Celtics 128-75

The Sacramento Kings imploded on Tuesday night from TD Garden, falling to the Boston Celtics 75-128. A combination of brutal Sacramento offense out of the gate and a hot night beyond the arc for the C’s led to the Kings’ demise, never leading in this contest.

It was announced by Alvin Gentry prior to tip-off that De’Aaron Fox would indeed not play, missing his second consecutive game due to ankle soreness. Gentry shared that in a playoff setting, Fox would have played, but they instead kept him out for “precautionary” reasons on the first night of a back to back. Chimezie Metu was a late scratch for Sacramento, who also miss tonight’s game with ankle soreness.

This one was a tough go from the jump as the Kings fell behind in the double-digits with less than five minutes played in the ball game. A failure to launch began when Jaylen Brown and the Celtics went on an 18-3 run in mere minutes of the opening frame, leaving a huge offensive burden for the rest of the contest as the Kings tried to claw their way back from a 25-point deficit.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 66 points, while Robert Williams collected a beefy 17 rebounds. The only player for Sacramento to notch double-digits was Buddy Hield, who led the team in scoring with 11 points.

Tonight’s game will easily be filed away under the worst loss of the season. A forty-point lead in the third quarter followed by a sixty-point lead to end the fourth was the pinnacle of Boston’s dominance, with a gap in scoring to match the space in IQ and effort between teams on the floor tonight.

Sacramento continues to rinse and repeat with these bad losses centered around lackluster starts - either to the first or third quarters. These repugnant folds into the opposition’s brand of basketball have plagued the Kings from the beginning of the season, and now just two weeks away from the trade deadline don’t seem to be letting up. But this; this was an absolute nightmare of a game.