Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

The Sacramento Kings announced on Wednesday afternoon that Terence Davis would be out indefinitely with a wrist injury

On Tuesday night on Boston, Davis left the contest after taking a hard fall in a collision midway through the second quarter. In the immediate throws of the tangle, it looked that Davis had sustained an injury to the head or neck, as he was grappling in pain before the team could intentionally foul so he could exit.

Kings personnel explained that after imaging in Atlanta this morning, an MRI illuminated an ECU tendon injury to the right wrist. His time table is unknown to return to action and will be evaluated at a later date. Along with his wrist injury, Davis also received five stitches for the cut above his eyebrow sustained during that same fall.

This is another tough blow for the Kings as they have been without De’Aaron Fox in the last handful of games due to an ankle injury. Davis has been a hot shooter for Sacramento as of late, scoring his career-high in a loss to the Detroit Pistons just a week ago. Although he received several DNPs and has been in and out of the line-up for Health and Safety Protocols, Davis has risen to the occasion when his number has been called for Sacramento this season.

Without Fox and Davis, the guard pool shrinks as likely Buddy Hield will be replacing those minutes alongside Tyrese Haliburton. What this does for the remainder of the road trip will unfold in the coming days as the ‘next man up mentality’ continues to follow this team all season long.