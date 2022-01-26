Tyrese Haliburton promises changes after Kings lose by 53

Tuesday, Jan. 25 will not be a day the Kings organization and fanbase will soon forget. Playing against the Boston Celtics on the road is tough for any team. However, this game was worse than anyone would have predicted.

The Celtics laid waste to the Kings defeating them by 53 points. This is the fourth largest deficit in a King’s loss of all time and the largest since 1992 where they lost by 62 to the Golden State Warriors.

At one point the Celtics were up by 60. Jayson Tatum had 36 points and Jaylen Brown had 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

After the game, a dark cloud loomed over the Kings and it was extremely evident during the post game interviews.

Until Tyrese Haliburton spoke.

When your second year player is calling out your organizational culture I think it’s long past a change https://t.co/6qnFWCEojV — Jillian Adge (@JillAdge) January 26, 2022

“I refuse to let the culture of what the Kings have been in the past take me over as a person,” said Haliburton.

That big smile of his that we all know was no longer present. There was a certain look of determination and leadership that most young players do not possess. The type of look you could find on some of the game’s greatest in moments where their team needed them.

“I’m a member of the Sacramento Kings so I’m gonna help fix this,” said Haliburton. “I don’t know how long it’ll take. It ain’t gonna be a day, it ain’t gonna be in a month, but imma be here and we’re gonna make it work. I promise you that.”

Of all the components to a playoff team the Kings lacked during the drought, leadership has always been one. No one can be held accountable if the team does not have a leader. Every team needs a player that is willing to fight his teammate in order to make them better. It seems though this loss potentially holds the weight to break this team out character and create a leader. The league may be in for a new Haliburton very soon that might scare them.