Kings interested in Jerami Grant, ‘Pacers bigs’

The Sacramento Kings trade rumors are continuing to circulate as we get closer and closer to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report added a few news nuggets on the Kings in his most recent article on Wednesday which touches on trade rumors for various teams across the association.

Fischer noted something that has continued to circulate among Kings’ circles that the franchise is looking to be aggressive in an attempt to push itself back into the postseason race. This is a bit of a confounding strategy considering the team sits at 18-32 and is three games back of the 10th seed in the west.

“Sacramento is said to be pursuing the two Pacers bigs and Jerami Grant, while also exploring avenues to move Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, and Marvin Bagley,” Fischer said.

The Kings being interested in Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner is not exactly earth-shattering news as they are names that have been linked to the Kings previously, although their situation is a bit more muddled now with both being sidelined due to foot injuries.

Grant is an interesting name, who should have a big market around the league due to his versatility at both forward spots. Fischer reported previously that Grant is looking to go somewhere where he can continue to have a prominent offensive role and is looking to sign a huge extension around 4 years and $112 Million with the team that acquires him.

Grant, Turner, and Sabonis are certainly difference makers that could help this Kings team a great deal, depending on what they send out in a trade.

It feels pretty likely that there will be a roster shakeup of some sort in the next two weeks.