Report: Kings ending their pursuit of Ben Simmons

The Sacramento Kings are ending their pursuit of three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons because they believe Philadelphia 76ers’ asking price is “too steep,” according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Friday.

It’s been widely-assumed that the Kings were out of the running for Simmons since 1. Daryl Morey reportedly believes he can get James Harden and the summer and 2. the Kings reportedly don’t want to separate De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, but this latest report all but confirms a trade isn’t happening before the trade deadline — or should I say, a trade for Simmons isn’t happening before the trade deadline.

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings still plan on adding an impact player at the deadline:

The Kings, who have lost five straight and sit 13th in the Western Conference, are determined to reshape their roster and remain engaged on several other fronts, sources said.

In addition to Simmons, Sacramento been linked to Jerami Grant, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 10.

This is a developing story.