Kings vs Sixers preview: Can Sacramento avoid another blowout loss?

The Sacramento Kings are falling apart at the seams. Losers of five in a row and ten of their last 12 games, the team will look to put all of that to an end against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

It’s quite interesting that this matchup comes the day after Adrian Wojranowski reported that the Kings were ending their pursuit of disgruntled Sixer Ben Simmons. Of course, this could all be posturing from the Kings’ side to get Daryl Morey to reduce his asking price for Simmons.

Anyhow, the actual interest in this game doesn’t near the level of interest in what happens on the Simmons trade front over the next few weeks.

On the court, the Kings are coming off back-to-back losses to start this east coast trip where they got absolutely thumped, first to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, then to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

At this point in the season, all you can ask for is some positive play from some of the Kings younger pieces and general competitiveness, especially when facing a superior opponent like the Sixers.

It’s pretty impressive how well Philadelphia has played this season without the three-time all-star Simmons. At 29-19, the Sixers are still one of the best teams in the East, thanks to MVP candidate Joel Embiid and a couple of really solid role players.

The first matchup between these two teams is in the running for the most disappointing loss the Kings have suffered this season. With the Sixers missing all five of their starters, the Kings wilted down the stretch of a November game and lost 102-94.

Sacramento is potential without De’Aaron Fox for the fourth straight game, meaning it could be yet another blowout loss for Sacramento.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Left ankle soreness), Chimezie Metu - Questionable (Knee), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist)

PHI injuries/absences: Shake Milton - Out (Back), Seth Curry - Questionable (Ankle)