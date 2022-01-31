Kings vs Knicks preview: Can Sacramento stop its losing streak?

The Sacramento Kings are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season heading into Monday’s tilt with the New York Knicks.

Sacramento has dropped six in a row and currently sits at 13th in the west as its season quickly descends into the abyss. Still, less than two weeks to go before the trade deadline, we are in an awkward part of the schedule where buyers and sellers get determined.

If the Kings were to win a game on their current brutal east coast road trip, then it’s likely Monday’s contest in New York.

It will be interesting to see how Tyrese Haliburton follows up his dazzling performance on Saturday in Philladeliphia, where he scored a career high 38 points on just 19 shots. Haliburton was in complete control from all levels of the court and it was a joy to watch, so hopefully he can put together some type of encore.

Aside from Haliburton, it is hard to get overly excited about too many other guys on Sacramento’s roster these days.

After being the surprise team of the 2020-21 season, the Knicks have regressed immensely this season. Fresh off a huge contract extension to stay in New York, Julius Randle has really struggled to replicate his dominant campaign from last season and have the Knicks stuck in no man’s land as in the standings.

The Knicks definitely see this as a game over an inferior they should win, so expect them to come out early and try to crush the Kings’ spirits. Add in the fact that New York is on a three-game losing streak and the lowly Kings coming into their building, you’d think they will come out with some oomph.

Opposing players always seem to have a little extra juice when playing in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd. So let’s see if any Kings can rise to the bright lights on Monday.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Posting and Toasting

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Left ankle soreness), Marvin Bagley III - Out (Left ankle sprain) (Terence Davis - Out (Wrist)

NYK injuries/absences: Derrick Rose - Out (Ankle), Nerlens Noel - Probable (Knee)