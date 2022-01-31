Trade Rumors Tracker: Who will the Kings acquire at the deadline?

Over the past several weeks, much has been made about the Sacramento Kings’ plan to make a major consolidation trade at the trade deadline, but nothing appears to be on the horizon — in fact, quite the opposite.

Still, with the amount of assets and trade-friendly contracts that Monte McNair has at his disposal, it would be a surprise if there wasn’t some sort of movement in Sacramento before or on Feb. 10. Leading up to that date, we’ll be updating this stream with the latest Kings trade rumors and reports, but there are a few things you should know first:

Now, does all of this mean the Kings are guaranteed to acquire a real difference-maker at the deadline? Of course not, but the interest alone is notable around this time of year; only time will tell if it’s more than just smoke.