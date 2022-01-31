Reacts: Nikola Jokic leads Steph Curry, Joel Embiid in MVP poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Sacramento Kings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts!

Last season, Nikola Jokic became the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win the NBA’s MVP Award after averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game and leading the Denver Nuggets a top-three finish in the Western Conference.

While injuries will more than likely keep the Nuggets outside of the top-three this season, they won’t keep Jokic out of the MVP race. In fact, their place in the west in spite of their injuries might actually make him the favorite, according to this week’s fan survey.

Though the recent winners of the award might suggest otherwise, being named MVP in back-to-back years is no small feat and requires a player to be even better than the season they won their first MVP in. Jokic has some fierce competition, but right now, he has as good of a case as anyone who’s won back-to-back MVP awards.

