Kings drop seventh straight, get blown out by Knicks

Another night, another Sacramento Kings blowout loss.

Tonight’s thrashing came at the hands of the New York Knicks who completely outclassed Sacramento for 48 straight minutes, winning 116-96 on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks had six different guys score in double figures and were pretty much leading by double digits the entire game.

It was another pretty lifeless effort by Sacramento who has looked like they are playing the last couple of games of the season in April rather than a game in January.

The only two real positives from Monday were the performances of the Kings' last two first-round draft picks, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell.

Following a career night in Philadelphia on Saturday, Haliburton had another strong night, finishing with 21 points on seven of 16 shooting. While Mitchell was also solid, scoring 18 points.

Other than those two guys, it’s grasping at straws when trying to find some positives on the Sacramento side of this game.

Overall, it’s getting harder and harder to be positive about anything this organization does at this point. The team is 18-34 in a season which they entered with playoff expectations preached throughout the organization.

The Kings currently have the fifth-worst record in the NBA.

Changes to this team are obviously needed and will likely come in the next week or so. Till then though, there will likely be a couple more blowout losses in the cards for this team.

Sacramento has now lost seven in a row and lost all five games of their east coast road trip by a combined 98 points.

Things won’t be getting any easier for the Kings coming up. In fact, things will be getting much harder as they see two teams widely projected to meet in The NBA Finals this season The Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and then the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.