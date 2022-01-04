Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Round III

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Los Angeles Lakers for the third time this season on Tuesday, and they’ll be hoping the result looks more like their first matchup than their second matchup.

One of the highlights of 2021 for Kings fans was watching Sacramento “Beat LA” 141-137 after three overtime periods. That feels like an eternity ago with all that’s transpired since, but it was just over a month ago.

The second time the Kings and Lakers faced off wasn’t nearly as successful for Sacramento. Even with LeBron James sidelined, the Kings couldn’t keep things close enough for the contest to be interesting. Granted, Harrison Barnes was injured, but that didn’t excuse the performances turned in by the rest of the team.

Unfortunately, the Kings will be without another key player when they visit the Lakers on Tuesday, as Richaun Holmes is in health and safety protocols. That’s especially significant when you factor if Anthony Davis’s absence. Had Holmes been healthy, he would have had the opportunity to feast on the Lakers’ undersized front court.

With Holmes out, Damian Jones will have to fill that role on Tuesday. Jones, who had a brief stint with the Lakers during the 2019-20 season, was outstanding in the Kings’ win over the Miami Heat on Sunday. If he continues to impress, Alvin Gentry may need to find room for Jones in his already-crowded front court rotation.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Silver Screen and Roll

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Moneyline: Kings +215, Lakers -265

SAC injuries/absences: Richaun Holmes - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Terence Davis - Questionable (Ankle)

LAL injuries/absences: Kendrick Nunn - Out (Knee), Anthony Davis - Out (Knee)