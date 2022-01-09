Kings vs Blazers Preview: A battle at the bottom of the West

After another lackluster showing in a 121-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, the Kings are in the Pacific Northwest to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

The Blazers, like the Kings, have been mired in on-court struggles and off-court drama this season. Sacramento is used to this, Portland however is having one of its worst seasons in recent memory as the Damian Lillard trade speculation has increased with each Portland loss this season.

The Blazers star-studded backcourt including Lillard and CJ McCollum is out with injury Sunday, so it will be interesting to see if the Kings can do something they have struggled to do this season, beating an undermanned team. Anfernee Simons has stepped up recently in their absence, scoring a career-high 43 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

The Kings though could be without De’Aaron Fox who is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Fox has been on a roll recently, so losing him for this game would obviously be a blow to their chances to win.

Portland is one of the few teams the Kings have performed consistently well against this season. The Kings beat Portland 124-121 on opening night and then beat them again 125-121 on Nov. 24. The Blazers had most of their roster for these two contests, so we will see how the Kings come out against Portland in a diminished state.

Sacramento ended the first half of the season on pace for 32 wins this season, so let’s see if the Kings can make a little better on that number in the second half of the season.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Blazer’s Edge

Spread: Pick-em

Moneyline: Kings -110, Trail Blazers -110

SAC injuries/absences: Richaun Holmes - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Damian Jones - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Chimezie Metu - Out (Health and Safety Protocols), De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Shoulder), Moe Harkless - Questionable (Ankle).

POR injuries/absences: Larry Nance Jr - Out (Knee), Damian Lillard - Out (Abdomen) CJ McCollum - Out (Chest)