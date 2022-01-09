Lifeless Kings fall to short-handed Blazers

Can things get any worse?

The Sacramento Kings are now 10 games under .500 after putting together a joke of performance in a 103-88 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

Despite Portland missing its three leading scorers, Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, and CJ McCollum, Sacramento still found a way to get thumped. The trend of the Kings losing to undermanned teams this season continued in depressing fashion on Sunday night in Portland.

In place of all of those guards, Anfernee Simons balled out in a major way scoring 31 points and making a whopping seven three-pointers. In a game featuring De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, Simons was easily the best guard in the game getting pretty much anything he wanted out on offense.

Haliburton was one of the few Kings that played solidly Sunday, scoring 17 points on an efficient six of 11 shooting.

Other than Haliburton there wasn’t really much else positive to speak of on the Kings’ side.

After several great performances in the last week, Fox reverted back to his early-season self, scoring 14 points on 14 shots.

In addition to Fox’s struggles, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III, and Buddy Hield were all actively abysmal on Sunday.

It’s hard to see where the team and organization go at this point of the season. Clearly, the organization wants to break the playoff drought, but this team at 16-26, is downright awful and is a long way from becoming a legitimate playoff team.

The trade deadline is more than a month away, but any hope the Kings had this season is quickly fading away.

Recently the Kings have looked like they didn’t even want to be out there, and Sunday was another example of just that.

Sacramento is back at it again in less than 24 hours as it hosts the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden One Center.