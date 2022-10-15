 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova make Kings’ final roster

The Sacramento Kings will go into the season with the maximum of 15 full-time players.

2022-23 Sacramento Kings Media Day Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Sacramento Kings have finalized their roster. Sam Merrill is the final cut, and KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova will round out the team’s roster heading into the regular season.

Okpala making the roster seemed like an especially foregone conclusion this week after Kings head coach Mike Brown was heaping massive praise on the three-year veteran as the deadline to cut players before their contracts became partially guaranteed drew nearer.

So while Okpala may have only averaged 3 points per game during the team’s exhibition slate, it’s clear Brown sees him as a defensive option worth keeping around on the bench.

Moneke played sparingly in the preseason, as did Dellavedova, although the latter will mostly just be expected to provide veteran leadership this year after being out of the NBA entirely last season.

With Merrill now out — and Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore being let go on Thursday — the Kings’ roster now stands at the regular season maximum of 15 full-time players and a pair of two-way contracts:

  1. De’Aaron Fox
  2. Domantas Sabonis
  3. Keegan Murray
  4. Harrison Barnes
  5. Malik Monk
  6. Richaun Holmes
  7. Kevin Huerter
  8. Davion Mitchell
  9. Chimezie Metu
  10. Trey Lyles
  11. Alex Len
  12. Terence Davis
  13. Chima Moneke (only guaranteed $250,000)
  14. Matthew Dellavedova (only guaranteed $250,000)
  15. KZ Okpala (only guaranteed $250,000)
  16. Keon Ellis (two-way contract)
  17. Neemias Queta (two-way contract)

The Kings will open the season at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

This breaking news story will update with more information as it develops.

