Report: KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova make Kings’ final roster

According to multiple reports, the Sacramento Kings have finalized their roster. Sam Merrill is the final cut, and KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova will round out the team’s roster heading into the regular season.

Forwards KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova have secured the Sacramento Kings’ final roster spots to open the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

League source confirms that KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova have made the Kings roster. Sam Merrill is the final cut. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) October 15, 2022

Okpala making the roster seemed like an especially foregone conclusion this week after Kings head coach Mike Brown was heaping massive praise on the three-year veteran as the deadline to cut players before their contracts became partially guaranteed drew nearer.

Mike Brown with some high praise of KZ Okpala: "Trust me now...He can be a high, high, hiiiiigh level defender in the NBA...We are lucky to have him." — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) October 15, 2022

So while Okpala may have only averaged 3 points per game during the team’s exhibition slate, it’s clear Brown sees him as a defensive option worth keeping around on the bench.

Moneke played sparingly in the preseason, as did Dellavedova, although the latter will mostly just be expected to provide veteran leadership this year after being out of the NBA entirely last season.

With Merrill now out — and Quinn Cook and Kent Bazemore being let go on Thursday — the Kings’ roster now stands at the regular season maximum of 15 full-time players and a pair of two-way contracts:

De’Aaron Fox Domantas Sabonis Keegan Murray Harrison Barnes Malik Monk Richaun Holmes Kevin Huerter Davion Mitchell Chimezie Metu Trey Lyles Alex Len Terence Davis Chima Moneke (only guaranteed $250,000) Matthew Dellavedova (only guaranteed $250,000) KZ Okpala (only guaranteed $250,000) Keon Ellis (two-way contract) Neemias Queta (two-way contract)

The Kings will open the season at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

This breaking news story will update with more information as it develops.