Kings to exercise team option on Davion Mitchell

The Sacramento kings have decided to exercise the team option on Davion Mitchell for the 2023-24 season after an impressive rookie year and a similarly magnificent training camp

Though he is only just entering into year two of his initial four-year, $20.95 million contract, Mitchell is already one of the most important players for Sacramento. He is arguably the best defender on the squad and showed a lot of potential last season when he took control of the reigns from the injured De’Aaron Fox.

As well as earning a 2021-2022 NBA Rising Star, Mitchell averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game. Both stats ranking in the top 10 among his fellow rookies. Though Mitchell wasn’t a finalist for Rookie of The Year, it wasn’t due to a lack of talent. Most real ROTY candidates are guys that get drafted into a situation where they will be an immediate starter and need to be the best player on the team. Not the case for Mitchell and the Kings.

Now playing under a new coaching regime and with a greatly improved roster, the 2022-2023 season will be Mitchell’s time to prove he is in the same tier as the other top picks from last season.

His coaches and teammates raved about him all offseason, and in the Kings’ preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, he showed why.

64 seconds of Davion Mitchell being a menace defensively in last night's 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/dLZo5JziHo — Kings Film Room (@SacFilmRoom) October 4, 2022

Yes, it’s only preseason. But Mitchell is only a sophomore and still went up against a Lakers team that still has a couple of the league’s best players on their roster. Along with all of the Sacramento Kings, Mitchell is going to show all of his doubters that he is a force to be reckoned with. With the excitement of his player option getting picked up, I know he’s going to put on a show in the Kings’ next preseason matchup on Sunday, October 9 against the Portland Trail Blazers.