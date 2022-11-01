De’Aaron Fox leaves game vs. Hornets with injury

Well, possibly the worst thing that could happen to the Sacramento Kings in this already frustrating, but young season may have just happened. De’Aaron Fox left the game early with what he is being called soreness in his right knee. He had played just nine minutes before exiting to the locker room.

The Kings say De'Aaron Fox (right knee soreness) will not return to tonight's game in Charlotte after playing nine first-half minutes.



Hopefully the report of it being just soreness and not anything major are correct. Even though the Kings had begun the season just 1-4 before tonight, Fox had put the rest of the league on notice that he is not playing around this season.

He was averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He was also shooting very well at 55.0% from the field and just a hair under 40% from three. He has already accumulated two games with at least 30 point and two double-doubles in those five games.

After having the best start to a season of his still young career, all of Sacramento will be sending their thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery and in hopes that this injury will not linger once he does return to the floor.