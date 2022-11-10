Kings unveil 2022-2023 City Edition jerseys

The Sacramento Kings unveiled their 2022-2023 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms on Thursday.

The franchise says that the new gray jerseys commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento.

“We designed the City Edition uniform to honor our fans, whose passion and connection to their team is unmatched in the NBA,” Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a press release. “Their efforts to keep the Kings in Sacramento forever changed the landscape of the city, and the team never forgets where they are from and who they are playing for!”

Sacramento Kings 2022-23 Nike NBA City Editing Uniform - a tribute to Fans and City



The words “Sacramento Proud,” this team’s former mantra are on the jersey’s trim. In addition, the shorts show the architectural designs of downtown Sacramento.

The uniform hem has a quote from former NBA Commissioner David Stern, “We are keeping the team in Sacramento.”

To me, the jerseys are a bit bland color-wise and design-wise. Gray is just not an exciting color and doesn’t have any real history of being on a Kings jersey. Also, this jersey is worse when you consider the team has unique color options compared to a lot of the NBA and decided to incorporate only minimal color.

With uniforms, you never really know for sure how good something looks until it gets worn under the bright lights and played in.

We won’t have to wait long to see these jerseys, and they will make their debut on Sunday when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors at 6:00pm PST.