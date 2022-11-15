Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets preview: Will the Kings keep the up their recent momentum?

After a eerie 0-4 start to the season for the Sacramento Kings, they now sit at .500 with a 6-6 record and are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Tonight, they will be facing the Brooklyn Nets on national television with the opportunity to flip the script that begun their season and go on a four-game win streak.

All of Sacramento’s nationally televised games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Kings, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including TNT and ESPN. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

The Nets currently have a record of 6-8 and are the No. 12 seed in the East. It has been a ...turbulent...season to say the least over in Brooklyn. They recently parted ways with head coach Steve Nash and have since named Jacque Vaughn as his replacement. Only after rumors they were going to hire former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

They have also had to deal with the situation involving the suspension of Kyrie Irving for his references to an anti semitic film that has kept him away from his team for their last six games. However, Irving has since worked with his organization and NBA commissioner Adam Silver to repair the damage he has done in order to back on the court. But that won’t be happening against the Kings.

The Nets say Kyrie Irving will remain out Tuesday at Sacramento for the seventh game of his team-issued suspension. Nic Claxton (left eye contusion) and Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) are probable to play and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 15, 2022

To add more flame to the fire that is currently the Nets, they are dealing with some crucial injuries that may benefit the Kings. Aside from the perpetual threat of playing against Kevin Durant, the Kings should have a pretty good matchup on their hands.

Obviously, Irving being out gives the defense one less nightmare to worry about. But something Mike Brown can take advantage of is the Nets’ weak frontcourt and a hobbled Nic Claxton.

Domantas Sabonis has finally snapped out of his slump and has been going to work in the paint. In the Kings’ last win against the Golden State Warriors, he put up an incredible 26 points, 22 rebounds and 8 assists. In the Nets’ most recent matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis had a similarly dominant game with 37 points and 18 rebounds in a Lakers win.

Although the Sabonis won’t have to carry the Kings to victory like AD did in the absence of LeBron James, Sacramento’s game plan should still focus on their All-Star center to play a key role tonight.

The Sacramento Kings will tip off against The Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM. All nationally televised NBA games can be watched on SlingTV.