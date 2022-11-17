Report: De’Aaron Fox switching to Rich Paul doesn’t mean he’s asking Kings for a trade

In recent beam team news, it was reported on Nov. 13 by ESPN’s Damien Barling that Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox is switching representatives and has signed with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. Of course this news put Kings’ Twitter in a frenzy about the possibility of losing their franchise player.

Rich Paul is the agent of Lebron James and rose to elite agent status due to their success together. He now has a top-notch client list that includes the likes of Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, John Wall, Lonzo Ball and Dejounte Murray.

One similarity amongst all of these players is they have all switched teams within the last few years. Most notably AD... to join Lebron and the Lakers.

Does De'Aaron Fox have it in him to dazzle under the bright lights of Los Angeles? pic.twitter.com/Ye1apZmb2q — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) November 15, 2022

During an appearance on the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN reporter Marc Spears said that Fox hiring Paul to represent him doesn’t mean he’s asking for a trade, and that Fox himself told him he’s quite content in Sacramento:

Spears: ”He just loves how they’ve treated him, he wants to win for them, he wants to win for the city.” Windhorst: ”Can I interrupt you again? So he just switched to Rich Paul as his agent and he’s under contract for many years, I think he’s got three years left after this, but I don’t know...” Spears: ”He’s not asking out. I think people were nervous about that, but De’Aaron doesn’t want to leave. He’s kind of in the Dame mold. Like he wants to do something special there. Because I asked him, ‘why haven’t you asked out?’ And he was like ‘I don’t want to be handed something. I want to build something here.’”

Que the collective sigh of relief from every Kings fan.

Knowing your franchise player has a winning mentality is great. But knowing that they specifically want to be a winner on your team is a dream come true. Many fans — myself included — have carried a small amount out fear in the back of our minds that if Fox got the idea he could win a championship elsewhere after years of misery on the Kings, he would request out and leave the team to be horrible yet again.

But now, with the way both he and his team are playing, I no longer foresee his departure for quite some time. The Kings are having fun... from the key players to the guys that don’t even see the court on a nightly basis. There is now a legitimate and competent basketball franchise in the city of Sacramento. Some would say a... beam... of light for the team.

If Fox is truly looking to build something here, the foundation is laid. The next step is for the players, coaches and front office to be consistent and show some passion. For the first time in a long time, the Kings can both enjoy the present and look forward to the near future. One that will certainly involve De’Aaron Fox.