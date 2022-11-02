Grant Napear joins The Kings Court podcast

On this episode of The Kings’ Court podcast, host Vince Miracle is joined by former Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer and host of the “If you don’t like that” podcast, Grant Napear!

Grant was on the sideline with the Kings for 32 years and has seen this team both at their best and at their worst. The guys will discuss the 2-4 start to the season and Grant will give his thoughts on the overall roster.

Can this team finally break the 16-year playoff drought that looms over this Sacramento Kings franchise? With De’Aaron Fox now missing time with what is being called a “bone bruise” on his knee, how can the Kings win without their franchise point guard who is averaging 24.5 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists? Who does Grant need to see step up in their boost of minutes? All of these questions and more!

Remember to Like and Subscribe to The Kings Court on Youtube!