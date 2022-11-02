Mike Brown is right, Tyler Herro traveled to beat the Kings

The Sacramento Kings fell, 110-107, against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. It was a strong effort by Sacramento as Domantas Sabonis had his best game of the season, flirting with a triple-double (22 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists), Kevin Huerter stayed hot dropping 22 points, and Malik Monk came off the bench to score 19 points to go along with his seven assists.

But it wasn’t just those three: The offense looked improved tonight overall. More offensive sets were run, and the guys were gelling well together even with De'Aaron Fox (knee) sidelined. Their communication on defense was loud, and it was noticeable on the television just how engaged everyone was on both ends of the floor.

Unfortunately, with just 10 seconds left on the clock and the game knotted up at 107 a piece, the Heat put the ball in the hands of their young star, Tyler Herro. Herro would call for a screen to get Terrence Davis on him, pump fake, get Davis in the air to create space and score the game-winning basket.

Or so we thought?

No, he just traveled to get an open look. pic.twitter.com/hBvOKikBoU — 2006 til Infinity (@HereWeKangz) November 3, 2022

After further review of the play, Herro took a side step after the pump fake to create the room from Davis to score that game-winning 3-pointer. A clear no-call by the referee, who seemed to be looking directly at Herro's foot placement prior to the shot going up.

Kings head coach Mike Brown vented his frustrations after the game.

“To not make that call, to me, is unbelievable," Brown said. "I don't think we got a fair whistle."

Mike Brown is NOT HAPPY with the officiating in tonight's game.



He believes Tyler Herro traveled on the game-winning shot pic.twitter.com/c9IzO5ucug — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 3, 2022

While Brown's comments didn't come with an angry tone, the frustration was clearly there in his words, and after rewatching that play it’s hard not to see Brown’s point. It will be interesting to see if the League will look to fine coach Brown after making these comments regarding the refs. Perhaps they won't after the 2-minute report is released and they look at the video, but the NBA usually doesn’t miss a chance to protect their referees.

Unfortuantely, none of that will ultimately give the Kings back this chance to put a W in the win column. Sacramento will look to regroup as it prepares to face off against the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Saturday.