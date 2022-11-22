Kings squeak by the Grizzlies, make it seven in a row

Despite their best efforts to give away the game down the stretch, the Sacramento Kings held on by the skin of their teeth to win, 113-109, over the Memphis Grizzlies to make it seven wins in a row on their current streak.

There were two completely different Kings teams on Tuesday. The one that had a 99-85 lead with under six minutes to go, and the team that kept shooting itself in the foot and almost gave away a victory.

Let’s talk about the more positive version.

The earlier version of the Kings played some of their best defense of the season, putting a lid on the basket for the Grizzlies in the third quarter and early portion of the fourth and keeping Memphis in the low 40s from the field for much of the game.

On offense, the Kings were once again led by De’Aaron Fox, who is absolutely an All-Star at this point of the season. Fox finished with an efficient 32 points, making 5-6 from long distance and continuing to be the engine of the team’s devastating attack.

Elsewhere for Sacramento, Harrison Barnes had another really strong performance, finishing with 26 points on 7 of 13 from the field and a couple of really clutch free throws. After a rough start to the season, Barnes is starting to slowly but surely round into shape.

Regarding the final six minutes, Mike Brown likely chewed his team out after the game for just how sloppy they played during this stretch. Memphis began pressing Sacramento, and the Kings really had no answer, turning the ball over six times and fouling Ja Morant on a game-tying three-pointer.

Ultimately, Sacramento won, and that’s all that matters, but man, those were some sweaty final minutes.

Anyways, the Kings have won seven in a row for the first time since 2004, and that is worth celebrating.

Sacramento won’t have a ton of time to reflect on Tuesday’s win, as they are back at it on Wednesday in Atlanta against the Hawks as they look to make it 8 in a row.