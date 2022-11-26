Kings fall to Celtics for second loss in a row

After winning seven in a row, the Sacramento Kings dropped their second straight on Friday night against the Boston Celtics 122-104.

Sacramento shot just 41.4 percent and was outclassed by a Celtics team that has the best record in the NBA. Watching Friday’s game, it was clear that despite their recent strong play, Sacramento has a long way to go to be on the level of the NBA’s elite teams.

The Kings actually held an 84-78 lead with 4:17 left in the third quarter and looked like they could steal a victory on the road. But from then on, Boston immediately flipped the script, going on a 19-0 run and never looking back.

De’Aaron Fox has his second consecutive inefficient game, shooting just 6-for-17 from the field and finishing with 20 points. Against the elite teams of the NBA, Sacramento can’t afford for Fox not to play like the star he has played at times this season.

Keegan Murray continues to struggle for Sacramento, as he shot 1-for-8 from the field for just 3 points. For whatever reason, Murray just looks uncomfortable out there, even despite shooting mostly open attempts.

A positive for Sacramento was the play of KZ Okpala, who saw his first extended minutes since the first few games of the season, as Sacramento matched him up with Jayson Tatum. Okpala played a season-high 21 minutes and finished with a season-high 7 points.

We will see if Friday’s strong showing will get Okpala more chances in Sacramento’s rotation.

Sacramento will return home to face the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center on Monday.