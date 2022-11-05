De’Aaron Fox hits game-winning basket as the Sacramento Kings defeat the Orlando Magic, 126-123

De’Aaron Fox (knee) returned from a one-game absence to face off against a young, feisty Orlando Magic team. The Kings would start this game off extremely slow and flustered. The entire first half for Sacramento seemed to be compiled of miscommunication defensively, rushed shots and a lot of one-on-one ineffectiveness.

The Magic headed into halftime with a 65-47 lead as as a result. Then something changed. Fox (37 points, five rebounds and 3 assists) showcased why he was given the keys to the franchise as he got hot early in the third quarter and never seemed to cool off. Domantas Sabonis also had himself a night, making his presence felt in the post by hauling down 11 rebounds to go along with his 25 points and six assists.

It was a back-and-forth affair heading into the final quarter of this matchup in Orlando. As the final buzzer sounded the game was tied at 106. Overtime began with more of the same and a worry cloud started hovering over the Kings as they just could not find a way to take care of the basketball every time they were able to grab the lead. One basket here another turnover there.

This is where the questions really started to creep in:

Are we just going to see the same ol’ KANGZ? Is De’Aaron Fox a closer? Where is Mike Brown’s defense at?

Orlando began playing the foul game with just 43 seconds left to go and the game would ultimately come down to one possession. After two made free throws from Jalen Suggs, Trey Lyles inbounded to Malik Monk, who got swarmed by multiple Magic players. Monk tried to swing the ball to Fox but the defense was too much, forcing a turnover leading to an easy dunk that tied the game at 123.

But with 6.5 seconds left on the clock, Fox called for the ball, and like a blur, zoomed to half-court to heave a game-winning basket that would secure the Kings their third win of the season.

DEAARON FOX FOR THE WIN FROM HALFCOURT#NBASaturdays pic.twitter.com/xc8hzph6AX — NBA UK (@NBAUK) November 5, 2022

This win for the Kings felt like the world balanced itself out after Tyler Herro nailed a game-winning shot (while getting away with a travel) in Miami. Fans may now breathe a sigh of relief as Sacramento heads back out west to face the Golden State Warriors in Oakland on Monday with another win in their back pocket as they look to continue to rise in the standings.