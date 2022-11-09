Should the Kings bring back DeMarcus Cousins?

The 2022-23 season has been, interesting, to say the least for the Sacramento Kings. This revamped team has looked much better than recent years and have shown they have the potential to be very competitive.

But as my colleague Vince Miracle wrote, “No more “potential”, Kings need to take the next step”.

They are currently 3-6 with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight that will likely push the Kings down to 3-7. Even when the Kings do play well and have the opportunity to win, they either can’t close it out or get hit with some unlucky blown call.

So what changes need to be made in Sacramento for the Kings to take that next step?

Would love to help sac get back to the playoffs — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) November 9, 2022

Earlier today, a familiar face let it be known to the world that he would be “love” to rejoin the Kings this season. In many fans opinion’s — mine as well — Boogie is the best player to don a Sacramento Kings jersey since the early 2000s. He was one of a kind and put up historic numbers in the purple and black.

But that was six years ago. Boogie is now 32 years old and has suffered both a torn ACL and a ruptured achilles tendon since then. He hasn’t played 50 games in a season since his time with the Kings. He is obviously worse than Domantas Sabonis and isn’t even better than Richaun Holmes. I honestly doubt he would even do much more for the Kings than if they decided to bring up Neemias Queta from the G-League. The Kings need help on defense, especially the interior. Boogie just isn’t agile or reliable enough to be a valuable signing.

Though it would be very cool to see him back on the team and provide everyone with a lot of great nostalgia, the signing wouldn’t be impactful and honestly a waste of time. We all still love Boogie, but sadly the only reason the Kings should sign him at this point in his career would be for a one-day contract to retire with the team.