Kings go cold from the field, fall to Knicks 112-99

The Sacramento Kings couldn’t buy a basket for most of Sunday’s 112-99 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Kings shot just 39.8 percent as a team, made just 10-of-39 three-pointers and made no serious threats to win Sunday’s game. As a whole, Sacramento just didn’t have their best stuff as a team, and that was evident from the opening tip.

After a great comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Kings couldn’t continue that momentum with De’Aaron Fox sidelined with a foot injury. Sunday’s loss was the exact type of game the Kings need the reliability and consistency of Fox’s drives to the rim, especially when the team is cold from outside the paint.

On offense, Sacramento’s only real bright spot was Domantas Sabonis, who continued his solid play, finishing with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-10 from the field. Unfortunately, no one else could do much of anything going on Sunday.

Sacramento’s shooting guards, Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter, were both abysmal and in Monk’s case, forced some really bad shot attempts. For the Kings to have a chance to win games without Fox, they need one or both of Huerter or Monk to have a strong game.

Hopefully, the Kings can get Fox back on the court at some point on this road trip and start stacking some wins in the coming days.

Now halfway through its six-game road trip, Sacramento will remain in the northeast and travel to Philadelphia to face off with the 76ers on Tuesday.