Keegan Murray signs deal with Adidas

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has signed a shoe contract with Adidas, he announced on his Instagram on Thursday. It’s unclear how long the contract is for, but Murray will be tied to the national shoe brand for at least the next few seasons.

Murray has been a legit contributor to winning basketball as a rookie, playing a starting role on a Kings team that has played surprisingly well, sitting at 15-12 on the season. Although he has had his struggles recently, Murray has done a great job playing through them and continues to shoot open shots and fit in around Sacrament’s offensive infrastructure.

In college, Murray played at the University of Iowa, which is a Nike school, so the news could be considered somewhat of a surprise from that standpoint. However, Murray has worn Adidas for most, if not all, his games this season as a rookie.

Traditionally, shoe deals for rookies go out for about four or five seasons, so that would be my expectation for the length of this deal for Murray.

Murray, 22, has averaged 11.6 points and four rebounds a game through the first 25 games of his career in Sacramento. Recently, Murray hit a season-high six threes in the Kings’ surprising road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Elsewhere, on Kings’ sneaker deal news, keep an eye out for current shoe-deal free agent De’Aaron Fox to announce a signing with one of the major companies in the companies now that he has finished up the five-year Nike deal he signed as a rookie.

So far this season, Fox has played games in Converse and Under Armour, presumably trying to figure out which brand and model fits his play style and off-court brand the best. Fox’s sneaker free agency also coincides with him recently becoming a Klutch Sports client.