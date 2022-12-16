NBA fines Mike Brown for his actions during Kings win over Raptors

Today, NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that the league has fined Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for the incident that occurred on Dec. 14, during the matchup between the Kings and the Toronto Raptors.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/7oAJTr4JjW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 16, 2022

Near the start of the third quarter, Brown walked onto the court and confronted the officials after a slew of bad calls that negatively affected Sacramento. He was then given two technical fouls and ejected from the game. His first ejection as Sacramento’s head coach.

Though he may have gone against league policy with the way he went about approaching the officials, he did what was necessary to have his players’ backs. The Kings were aggressively fouled throughout the game, and the officials seemingly just looked the other way. For a coach like Brown that considers his players family, he was very emotional and rightfully so.

Malik Monk: “Do it for him. Fox got fouled, obviously, and it wasn’t called. We was getting hacked the whole game and not getting any calls. So Mike just had to take one for the team and bring the energy up and we just fed off that.”

It is also because of the family mentality the Kings have that they were able to rally behind Brown’s ejection and comeback to win the game. The NBA may not like what Brown did, but I do. And so do the players and the rest of the fans. If your coach is willing to fight for you, you will in turn fight for them as well. This incident will only benefit the team’s chemistry from here on out.

Don’t forget to check out the sixth and final game on this road trip for Sacramento against the Detroit Pistons, today at 4:00pm PST.