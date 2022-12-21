Five trades the Kings need to consider

The Sacramento Kings are 16-12 on the season sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference. While their style of play has been impressive this season, there are still some moves the team can look to make that could A) improve this team immediately and B) improve this team for the future.

Note: All of these trades are speculative. Nothing has truly been reported in terms of substantial movement toward making any deals as of this posting.

Let’s begin.

P.J. Washington

For the Kings, they get two wing players that can provide a spark immediately. Adding P.J. Washington allows coach Mike Brown into looking into moving rookie Keegan Murray to the bench. Washington’s defensive ability to switch 1-5 on the floor and spacing would make for a tremendous fit in this up-pace offense. Kelly Oubre, along with moving Keegan to the bench, would make the Kings’ bench unit an offensive monster with potential Sixth Man of the Year, Malik Monk.

On the Charlotte side, the team locks in a starting caliber center with a good contract in Richaun Holmes (a player they were actively trying to acquire prior to trading for Mason Plumlee), as well as getting a nice upside defensive point guard in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell could serve as a nice back up behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. He would provide the defensive spark that has been missing from this Hornets team in for a long time.

Kyle Kuzma

The Kings have been reportedly eyeing Kyle Kuzma in potential trade scenarios. This trade I do believe could help both sides. The big question the Kings front office will need to ask themselves is, “Does this trade truly make us better?” Look on the Kings side, they get a player in Kuzma and Den Avidja that fit this team’s timeline, as well as making an impact on the offensive side of the ball.

Kuzma has shown promise as a defender, but no one is over here saying he’s a lockdown defender by any means. Avdija is the player that I think makes this trade worth it for the Kings. He brings that Hedo Turkoglu type of play that could be a huge upside bet. However, I now ask you, does this trade make this team better?

For the Wizards; this is a Washington team that could utilize the cap space that comes with having an expiring like Harrison Barnes, who they could even potentially re-sign in the offseason for less money. Davion Mitchell being shipped in to me is the sweetner, along with two first-round picks, that sways the Wizards into saying yes. The defense and professionalism this package brings to Washington could still keep them competitive for the remainder of season.

Jae Crowder

Look, this is a move where two players from each team who don’t get any run both get a fresh start. For the Kings, Jae Crowder could be a solid addition as either a starter or a defensive wing off the bench. He fills a role for the Kings that would be a nice boost to go along with Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk.

For the Suns, they get a player in Richaun Holmes who has been with the organization before and is able to play at their up tempo off the bench. While they do have Bismack Biyombo, the veteran big man is on a one-year deal and is nothing more than a roll dunker. Holmes is locked under contract for the two seasons past this and is under a good contract. He can also provide a bit more on the offensive end with his ability to roll, run the lane on a break and his push shot from inside the free throw line.

Gary Trent Jr.

I know, I know. Why on earth would Toronto do this deal? Look, this one is more based on so many reports suggesting that the team may look to make some bold moves into resetting this franchise. They’re a team that needs to figure out whether they’re a playoff team or a rebuilding team. To get a first round pick for Gary Trent Jr. to go along with Davion Mithcell and a center in Richaun Holmes (which is clearly needed on this roster), this could be a make-sense move for Toronto. Well, only if they’re going to look to rebuild.

Defense and shooting for the Kings is why they make this deal. My primary concern on this deal is: can Monk and Gary Trent be on the floor at the same time? Talent trumps all in this scenario and you are looking to get better and that’s why I say this could be a possibility.

Robert Covington

This trade carries the same reasoning that the Jae Crowder deal carries. It’s two players that can use a fresh start. The Los Angeles Clippers could use a backup big behind Ivica Zubac, and with the Clippers utilizing the pick-and-roll game, this could be one of the best fits for Holmes to go to.

For the Kings, they add a veteran wing who they have been rumored to be link to every time Robert Covington’s name hit free agency or the trade deadline. While RoCo isn’t the player that he once was, his perimeter defense and ability to stretch the floor would be a nice addition to this Kings team.