Report: Kings may go after Mo Bamba

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Kings are among the group of teams that may attempt to make a move for Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba.

Former No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba may be the Magic’s greatest trade chip. League executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round pick to part with the 24-year-old rim presence. There are teams like the Lakers and Clippers, as well as Toronto, Sacramento and Brooklyn, that front-office personnel expect to sniff around the big-man market ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline and may be willing to cough up a pair of second-round choices for Bamba.

This season has been phenomenal for the Sacramento Kings. With the halfway point of the season quickly approaching, the Kings are still over .500 and a top eight team in the West. But they look like they’re still missing that one piece to put them in a position where they will make the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament.

On the offensive side of the ball, the team is playing very well from all aspects — except when they miss their free throws. Their defense, however, is still figuring things out, especially on the interior. And many people around the league expect them to address that issue quickly.

That’s where Bamba comes in. This season, the seven-footer with an exceptional wingspan of just under eight feet has showed a lot of promise. Off the bench, in 19 minutes per game, Bamba is averaging 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1 block per game. He is also shooting an impressive 37.2 percent from deep on almost two attempts per game.

Still only 24 years old, this is Bamba’s fifth season in the league, an he is finally developing into a more complete player. He is tall, athletic, lengthy and has developed a pretty consistent shot for a player of his size. Coming off the bench for the Kings, Bamba would vastly improve the defense by being a true rim protector. He is also a very dangerous lob threat and can space the floor when needed. An interesting addition to the Kings’ already talented roster, and possibly only for two second round picks.

Do you think Sacramento should take a chance on Mo Bamba?