Domantas Sabonis undergoing further evaluation for hand injury

The Sacramento Kings may have to play some games without their best player, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Saturday that All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is getting further evaluation on a right hand injury that happened on Friday against the Washington Wizards.

Wojnarowski writes that Sabonis may be able to play through the injury, but that he will get more medical evaluation before he and the team make that decision (via ESPN):

Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis suffered a right hand injury and will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options that will help determine how much time — if any — Sabonis will miss, sources told ESPN on Saturday. X-rays confirmed the injury and the need for further examination after Friday’s loss to the Washington Wizards. A timeline on a return could depend on Sabonis’ pain tolerance or the need to address a more serious injury, sources told ESPN.

Sabonis has averaged 17.9 points and a career-high 12.4 rebounds while shooting an also-career-high 61.4% from the field, and the Kings are already struggling to find center depth behind him, so any significant absence by him would be costly for Sacramento.

But while this is unfortunate news for Sabonis and the Kings no matter what, for now the silver lining here is that he is left-handed, so at least this injury -- whatever it ultimately is -- is not to his shooting hand.

Stay tuned to Sactown Royalty and this page for more updates on Sabonis and his status as this breaking news story continues to develop.