Report: De’Aaron Fox has been playing injured

Star point guard De’Aaron Fox has been playing injured for about a month, he told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Fox said that he initially bruised his right foot in the Sacramento Kings’ November 5 victory over the Orlando Magic. Coincidentally, this is the game where Fox hit a three-pointer from half-court at the buzzer to snag the win for the Kings in that contest.

In addition to the knee bruise, Fox told the Bee that he has also played through an illness and a thumb injury.

The Kings’ point guard struggles didn’t become noticeable until the team’s November 23 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. From then on, Fox has looked less athletic and explosive and generally less aggressive on offense.

Fox is questionable for Sacramento’s game on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, although Fox told the Bee he did not expect to be sidelined for the game.

Thankfully for Sacramento, other players like Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis have stepped up their play during Fox’s struggles and helped keep Sacramento afloat in the standings. It’s going to be tough, especially on Sacramento’s current six-game road trip, to maintain form and beat some of the NBA’s better teams with Fox continuing to struggle.

Ultimately, for Sacramento’s viability as a playoff team, they really need the Fox of the first 15 or so games of this season and not the one we have seen as of late. Here’s hoping Fox can get back healthy and return to the dominant form he showed earlier this year.