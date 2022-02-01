Terence Davis out for remainder of season after successful wrist surgery

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a right wrist ECU tendon injury. According to a statement released by the team, Davis is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in three months.

Davis struggled to carve out a consistent role with the Kings early on in the season, but under Alvin Gentry, he was a regular rotation player. For the season, Davis averaged 17.9 minutes per game through 30 games.

The Kings will certainly miss the scoring punch Davis is capable of bringing off of the bench, but it’s the timing of Davis’ injury that might hurt the team the most. Assuming Buddy Hield is traded at the deadline, Sacramento won’t have many reliable options at shooting guard.

Of course, that shouldn’t stop the Kings from listening to offers for Hield, but it should probably have some affect on the type of players they ask for in trade negotiations, assuming they still plan on competing this season.

Davis averaged 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Kings this season. His $4 million salary for the 2022-23 season is fully-guaranteed.