Kings send out Marvin Bagley III, get back Donte Divincenzo, others in four-team deal

The Sacramento Kings are acquiring Donte Divincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles in a four-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and LA Clippers, according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pistons are trading Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to Sacramento, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Four-team deal with Detroit, Sacramento, Milwaukee and LAC. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

This trade marks the end of Bagley’s star-crossed career with the Kings after he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Unfair or not, Bagley will be most remembered by Kings fans for who he was selected over, namely Luka Doncic. Bagley was mired with injuries throughout his Kings career, only appearing in 144 of a possible 283 games.

Bagley, in four seasons with the Kings, averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Still just 22-years-old, Bagley still has a lot of natural talent and potential, so it makes sense that a young, rebuilding team like the Pistons valued him.

For the Kings, this is trade is an absolute win. Getting a player like DiVincenzo in exchange for a player that wasn’t long for Sacramento is huge.

DiVincenzo frankly hasn’t been very effective or healthy this season, coming off a torn ligament in his left ankle. Prior to the injury though, DiVincenzo shined as a defender and secondary ball-handler as a role player in Milwaulkee. Outside of rookie Davion Mitchell, the Kings don’t have much of any perimeter defense to speak for, so DiVincenzo could help in that regard.

DiVincenzo will be a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning the Kings will be able to match any contract another team offers him this season, should they choose to.

The Kings nearly acquired DiVincenzo during the 2020 offseason for restricted free-agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, before the NBA stepped in and nixed after the Bucks violated league rules when negotiating the trade.

In addition to Divencenzo, they get Lyles and Jackson who are both still young and in their mid-20s.

Lyles, a stretch four is in the midst of one of the better seasons of his career, averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, hasn’t lived up to that draft status in his career but does fit a roster need for the Kings at the wing position.

The Kings have more players than roster spots currently, so it will be interesting to see how they shape the rest of their roster in the remaining hours before the deadline.

The terms of the trade aren’t official until both teams announce it, but the initial reports suggest the Kings are going to make it out of this one alright.