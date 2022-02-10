Kings will waive Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard

Fresh off the newest trade in the Kingdom, the Sacramento Kings have acquired 17 men on a 15-man roster. In order for the Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons trade to go through, the Kings have announced that they will waive two-way play Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard.

Ramsey and Woodard have not had much of an opportunity to make their mark in the association, both receiving DNPs for most of the season while occasionally playing down in the G League for Bobby Jackson’s Stockton Kings. With the addition of Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles, the trade deadline was complete in Sacramento and no further moves would be made.

Since Tuesday’s trade sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompon to the Indiana Pacers, the Kings have also taken on Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. Speculation around the Kingdom was that Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes could potentially be moved, but personnel has made clear that Sacramento is going all-in on a win-now move.

So, as the roster now stands without Ramsey and Woodard, the new-look Kings will feature the following:

De’Aaron Fox

Harrison Barnes

Chimezie Metu

Richaun Holmes

Alex Len

Davion Mitchell

Terence Davis

Maurice Harkless

Damian Jones

Neemias Queta

Domantas Sabonis

Jeremy Lamb

Justin Holiday

Josh Jackson

Donte DiVincenzo

Trey Lyles

It’s a brand new ballgame in Sacramento, as General Manager Monte McNair did what the fans had been begging him to do since his entrance in 2020. What the Kings will make of this new look is to be determined as more pieces continue to stagger in and we see what Alvin Gentry chooses to do with this line-up. For now, the core of Fox-Sabonis-Mitchell seems to be the direction.