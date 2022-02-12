Kings vs Wizards preview: Excitement for basketball?

Is this how it feels to look forward to a regular-season game?

After Wednesday night’s exciting 132-119 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, I can’t be the only Kings fan chomping at the bit to see this team get back out on the floor Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb made their Sacramento debut to great success against Minnesota, all playing a part in the victory.

Sabonis specifically was a joy to watch and it was quickly evident the effect he can have on the overall offensive flow for his team. His passing was infectious to the rest of the team’s overall ball movement and spacing and the team was playing with more energy than they have in months.

Saturday night will be the debut of Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson, and Trey Lyles all of whom the Kings acquired in a four-team trade where they sent out Marvin Bagley III. It will be fun to see the influx of new guys and how that translates to the floor. There is very little on-court familiarity with a large portion of Sacramento’s roster.

Another thing to note is that now that the Kings have a ton of new players it will be worth watching to see what the minute distribution looks like. Against Minnesota, Richaun Holmes only played 12 minutes with Sabonis usurping him from the starting lineup.

The Kings are getting Washington at the exact right time, with them losing their best player Bradley Beal for the rest of the year due to a wrist injury. The Wizards also will be without their newest trade acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis, who will sit as he awaits the result of his physical.

With that much talent not playing for Washington, the Kings will have to key on Kyle Kuzma, who is having a really strong season for the Wizards.

Saturday is absolutely a game the Kings should win if they are serious about making a push for the play-in tournament.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Bullets Forever

SAC injuries/absences: Terence Davis - Out (Wrist)

WAS injuries/absences: Kristaps Porzingis - Out (Knee), Bradley Beal - Out (Wrist), Daniel Gafford (Health and safety protocols)