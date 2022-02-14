Kings vs Nets preview: Victory on Valentine’s Day?

The new-look Sacramento Kings have a great opportunity to move to 3-0 on Valentine’s Day against the Brooklyn Nets.

Sacramento enters Monday’s contest riding high, coming off two straight wins, first over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Wednesday and then over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Both games were a different look and energy from a Kings team that has looked lifeless at times this season.

It’s extremely early in the Domantas Sabonis era, but so far the Kings have looked like a much more cohesive unit than they did before the trade. Sabonis’ playmaking out of the high post has been infectious and encouraged his teammates to cut off the ball and make the extra pass.

If the Kings continue to move the ball around as they have in the last two games, there is no reason they shouldn’t be able to defeat a depleted Brooklyn squad on Monday.

Sacramento unceremoniously ended the James Harden era in Brooklyn on Feb. 4 with a 112-101 win. In that game, Harden played like he knew it would be his last game with the team, having one of the worst performances of his career, finishing 2 of 11 and scoring just 4 points.

Harden has since been traded to Philadelphia in a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks.

The Nets have lost a whopping 11 in a row (Yes you read that correctly) and will still be missing a large chunk of talent Monday. Brooklyn will be without Kevin Durant (knee), Kyrie Irving (unvaccinated), Ben Simmons (conditioning), and Joe Harris (ankle) Monday.

Granted, Brooklyn will get some additional reinforcements with newly acquired Curry and Drummond set to make their Nets debut against the Kings. Curry, the former King has killed Sacramento in the past, but if they can limit him to an off night (pun intended), then you have to feel good about their chances.

Similar to Saturday’s win over the Wizards, the Kings will face an opponent reeling with injuries and off-court drama. If Sacramento continues to play as they have since the Sabonis trade, its another game they will have a great chance to win.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: NetsDaily

SAC injuries/absences: Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Jeremy Lamb - Questionable (Ankle)

BKN injuries/absences: Kevin Durant - Out (Knee), Kyrie Irving - Out (Inelgible), Joe Harris - Out (Ankle), James Johnson - Questionable (Knee)