Cold shooting dooms Kings against short-handed Nets

No Kevin Durant, no Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, no problem!

Despite missing three All-NBA talents from the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets still found a way to handle the Kings with ease on Monday, winning 109-85.

The Nets’ new additions, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond brought the energy and seemed to get the Nets out of their funk and help them snap their 11-game losing streak. Curry, who always seems to kill the Kings did so again on Monday, scoring a team-high 23 points.

From the Kings side, all those good vibes from the first two games of the Domantas Sabonis era seemed to evaporate. More than anything, guys couldn’t hit shots, even the open ones. As a team, Sacramento shot just 34.4% from the field on Monday. It is nearly impossible to win an NBA game when you shoot that poorly

Sabonis has had his first clunker as a King, scoring just 9 points on four of 11 shooting in just 26 minutes. He missed a couple of bunnies around the rim and his teammates couldn’t hit some of the open shots he created, so overall it was a disappointing night for the big man.

On a positive note, De’Aaron Fox continued his great stretch of play scoring a game-high 26 points and shooting nine of 18 from the field.

Fox’s play has been much better of late, which is great to see after he had struggled for a large portion of this season. The fifth-year guard is averaging 27.3 points per game and is shooting 49.2% from three in the month of February.

Donte DiVencenzo was solid in his second game for Sacramento, scoring 12 points and putting up a career-high five steals on Monday.

The Kings sit at 22-37 and are currently 13th in the western conference.

Sacramento will close out the first half of its season on Wednesday in Chicago against the Bulls.