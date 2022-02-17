Sacramento waives Louis King

The Sacramento Kings are waiving Louis King, as they reported in a press release on Thursday.

In two seasons with Sacramento, King appeared in 16 games, averaging 4.2 points game and shooting 31.6% from three. In 12 games with Sacramento’s G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, he averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game.

Still just 22, King has an intriguing skill set that could see him as an NBA player down the line, but it appears that Sacramento doesn’t see him that way right now. King had a few impressive moments for the Kings at the end of last season and during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League that showed some signs of potential at the wing spot.

Sacramento was King’s second stop in the NBA after playing with the Detroit Pistons during the 2019-20 season as a two-way guy.

Part of Sacramento’s rationale for this move could be that they now have plenty of wings on the roster in front of King, after acquiring a few different guys that can fit that role during the deadline.

The move leaves the Kings with an open two-way spot on their roster, alongside rookie Neemias Queta. It will be interesting to see what position or skill set the team prioritizes with the vacant roster spot.

Perhaps, the team will look to get another guard in the building after sending out Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield over the trade deadline and losing Terence Davis for rest of the season with a wrist injury.