Stock Watch: Emanuel Terry continues to dominate

Down the highway in the G League, the Stockton Kings have quietly carved out a powerful set of outings in their last seven games. Since returning to play in January following the G League showcase as well as the significant increase in 10-day contracts, Bobby Jackson’s team has cruised into and even .500 on the team, sitting at 8-8 on the season and sitting only half a game back from playoff contention in the Western Conference.

The wins have been exclaimed by the elite play of Emanuel Terry, DJ Steward and Ade Murkey. Murkey joined Sacramento in December when nearly half the team had entered the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Since his return from his Phoenix Suns’ tenure, Terry has averaged 19.3 points and 8.9 rebounds, ruling the paint on both ends of the floor. His patience with the ball has been exciting to see develop, as Terry enters any rotation and continues to perform at a high level.

Frankly, Steward is due for his NBA call-up. The guard is averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, on a bouncy and spirited style of play that pairs near seamlessly with Terry. It won’t be long for Steward to make his debut in the league this spring, as the end of the regular season leans into the 10-day opportunities. He can provide a real sense of pace to a team, and watching him play has been extremely fun.

Murkey is also on a scorching streak, as he has averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in his last seven outings. Sacramento should have used him more when he received the call-up, but the way that Murkey is able to see the floor gives flashes of a deep brand of basketball Sacramento is urning to play. Since the trade deadline, the Kings have been thinned at the guard spot - and this could be an opportunity for one of the aspiring G League talents to come in and put on their extended audition for Sacramento.

This team will be fun to watch as the season winds down and they head toward their own playoff push. It will be interesting to see what Coach Jackson chooses to do with this cast of players during the final stretch of play before end of season.