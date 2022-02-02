Kings vs. Nets Preview: Two teams, one goal — snap the losing skid

The Sacramento Kings return from a five -game, 10-day Eat Coast road trip to host the Brooklyn Nets in their first contest of a quick home-stand Wednesday night. The travels were not kind to Sacramento, who went 0-5 on that tour of the Eastern Conference in truly embarrassing fashion. Looking for their first win in almost three weeks, it feels all but doomed yet desperate that the Kings will rinse and repeat in their quest to crack the winning bracket against the stacked - although shorthanded and skidding - Brooklyn team.

It’s been a unique season for the Nets, who have had their Big 3 in James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the court together less than the time it took for Sacramento to beat the Lakers in triple overtime. Without Durant, who went down with a knee injury in early January, the duties of heading the snake have fallen to a part-time player in Irving and a now reportedly unhappy Harden.

Despite their drama, the talent on their roster is chutes and ladders above that of Sacramento, who have had their plague of injuries in the last few days that will undoubtedly change the trajectory of their trade deadline and their season. With Terence Davis out for likely the remainder of the season and De’Aaron Fox’s ankle in limbo for what has felt like forever (five games, but still), the guard spot has thinned in Sactown. It will be up to Davion Mitchell to continue to shoulder the load alongside Tyrese Haliburton in tonight’s contest as the Kings will look for any signs of life to show up and get a win.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Left Ankle Soreness), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist)

BKN injuries/absences: Kevin Durant - Out (Knee), Joe Harris - Out (Ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge - Out (Ankle) James Harden - Questionable (Hand)