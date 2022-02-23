De’Aaron Fox says Kings ‘can make a lot of noise’ in their final 22 games of regular season

Following All-Star Weekend, the Sacramento Kings returned to market on Tuesday night, as the team held consecutive practices prior to their first game back hosting the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 24. Morale seemed high again as the face of the franchise, De’Aaron Fox, spoke with media Wednesday afternoon.

Since the trade deadline, the new-look Kings have only played four contests together, and getting time in the gym with new running-mate Domantas Sabonis was integral to leveling up their game, according to Fox.

“Us being able to get that feel for each other, seeing our chemistry come to fruition is huge.” Fox told media following practice.

Sacramento has just 22 games left in their regular season, and currently sit 3.5 games back from the 10th seed in the Western Conference. It will be a battle between the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs who are all currently hovering around the perimeters of making it into the play-in tournament.

What does the end of the regular season hold for Sacramento? According to Swipa, now is the time for this roster to kick it into gear and make their push for the play-in.

“We have a team that could definitely make some noise before the season ends,” Fox said. “We just have to make it tough.”

As Fox closes in on his fifth year in the purple and black, he now sits as the longest tenured King in Buddy Hield’s departure. When it comes to quitting bad habits and stacking wins, it will be up to the on-court leadership of Fox and the newly acquired Ox to get Sacramento into a spot they so desperately want to be in.

“I’ve been here, had these coaches the last couple of years, so the playbook hasn’t really changed. But we have such a free-flowing offense we just want guys to be comfortable. Take shots that you feel you can make, other than that let’s get the ball moving.”

Time will tell in these next seven weeks, but having their franchise star all-in on the final stretch of the season is all Sacramento can hope for if there are serious plans to end the drought.