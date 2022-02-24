Stock Watch: 2x NBA champion Quinn Cook joins the G League Kings

The Stockton Kings welcomed a familiar face to the NBA on Thursday as the organization claimed two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook off of waivers. The 28-year old guard has been in and out of the league since 2015, becoming a young journeyman who made a name for himself in his first campaign with the Golden State Warriors from 2017-2019 and again with the championship-winning Lakers from 2019-2021.

Cook brings a unique swagger to his G League career, differing from many in the association who are trying to crack into the upper echelon of performance. After going undrafted in 2015, the Duke alum played his way into the NBA with the Canton Charge, the G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Why he has fallen to the wayside of the NBA is puzzling, as his shooting splits in the league have been strong despite his lack of minutes. In 188 games, Cook has shot 46.1% from the field, 40.8% from beyond the arc and 79.4% from the charity stripe.

Averaging nearly six points per game isn’t exactly what teams are looking for in a second or third string point guard, but Cook has proven to be integral as a role player in the championship teams he was a member of, most notably in his run with Golden State.

The time for 10-day contract season is fast approaching in the league, as the final eight weeks of play will allow for G League players to receive a call-up and put on the extended audition that can land them on a playoff team trying to make a deep run, or guarantee and extension into training camp next fall. Cook has league experience, and the veteran should be looking to be picked up by one of the 30 teams looking to make up for lost time.

While he’s in Stockton, the Sacramento Kings could experiment with him as a back-up point guard. While he and Davion Mitchell provide similar styles, it would be interesting to watch him guide a second or third-string as this team pushes for the play-in and closes out the season strong.