Alex Len condemns Russian invasion of his native Ukraine

On Thursday, as Sacramento Kings center Alex Len posted a message on Twitter and Instagram, voicing support for his home country of Ukraine, while they undergo a Russian invasion.

Len and fellow Ukrainian NBA player, Svi Mykhailiuk, co-authored a letter on Thursday encapsulating their feelings on what is currently going on in their home country.

“We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny,” they wrote. “We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible.”

Before Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets in Sacramento, head coach Alvin Gentry supported Len during this challenging time for him, his family and his country.

“I would just like for you guys to keep him in your prayers and hopefully, his family is going to remain safe,” Gentry said. “He’s very important to us, not just as a player, but as a person. He’s a tremendous human being and we just want him to know we’re praying for his family.”

Kings and Nuggets’ players locked arms around Len before the game, showing him and his home country support during this turbulent time. It was a really powerful moment to see players from both sides and different backgrounds standing together in solidarity with Len in what is clearly a very emotional time for him.

Prayers out to Len and his family during this time.