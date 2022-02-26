Kings keep it competitive, still lose to Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings dropped their 40th game of the season on Saturday, falling 115-110 to the Denver Nuggets. Sacramento was competitive throughout, and can’t feel too bad about their performance, despite dropping their fourth consecutive game.

With 29.4 seconds left, and the game tied at 110, Monte Morris hit a clutch three to give Denver the lead and ultimately put the game away. Morris was impressive all game Saturday, scoring 21 points on eight of 13 shooting and hitting that aforementioned dagger.

For the Kings, De’Aaron Fox bounced back from an uneven performance on Thursday with a better performance on Saturday, finishing with 26 points and continuously beating his man off the dribble at ease.

After an otherworldly performance against these same Nuggets on Thursday, Sabonis was good again Saturday, but not quite as efficient. He still filled up the stat sheet with 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Harrison Barnes continued his solid multi-week stretch of play, scoring 24 points and finishing a game-high +15.

The Kings are now a full four games back of the 10th-seeded Portland Trail Blazers with just 20 games left in the season. The Kings also have a 22-40 record, are a season-high 18 games under .500 and are now 2-4 since the NBA trade deadline.

It’s getting to that ever-familiar point of the season where it might be time to focus on lottery balls rather than a small chance at the play-in tournament. The Kings have three pretty winnable games coming up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs. Those games will probably determine if the team is going to make any type of play-in run.

Sacramento will have a much more winnable game on Monday, playing against the Thunder on Monday.