Kings vs. Warriors Preview: Stack Wins (and Dubs)

The Sacramento Kings will tip off against the Golden State Warriors in their third match-up of the season on Thursday night. The short trip down I-80 will prove to be a heavy test for the Kings on their second night of a back-to-back, as they hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in a thrilling victory.

Basketball seemed to gel last night as Sacramento was able to overcome a 12-point deficit and defeat Brooklyn, primarily on the defensive end. Tonight’s match-up will be a litmus test for stoppage, as the Warriors boast a top 3 defense in the league.

Atop the giants of the Western Conference, Golden State comes off a high-energy win in San Antonio on Tuesday night without their Big 3: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The cast of players orchestrated around the 3-time NBA champions has been curated by Warriors’ brass and molded in their winning brand of basketball within the last three seasons.

It’s no secret that this will be a tough go for the Kings, who might have finally found their footing after a seven-game losing streak was snapped. Looking to remain competitive through four frames will be atop Sacramento’s to-do list tonight, as their opposition play a run-led, shooting style of basketball that will undoubtedly add up.

How to Watch/Listen: NBC Sports California, Sports 1140 KHTK

Opposing Perspective: Golden State of Mind

SAC injuries/absences: De’Aaron Fox - Questionable (Left Ankle Soreness), Terence Davis - Out (Wrist), Marvin Bagley III - Out (Ankle)

GSW injuries/absences: Otto Porter - Questionable (Back), Draymond Green - Out (Back), Andre Iguodala - Out (Rest) James Wiseman - Out (Knee)