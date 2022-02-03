Pelicans pursuing a ‘big-name guard’, De’Aaron Fox a possibility

With the trade deadline now one week away, things have re-heated in the Kingdom surrounding De’Aaron Fox. The Kings’ franchise point guard was most recently linked to the New Orleans Pelicans, who, according ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, are interested a “big-name guard” and have Swipa near the top of their list.

Windhorst also reported the Pels are also in pursuit of CJ McCollum and Eric Gordon, both of whom have been in trade talks throughout the season in various avenues.

So does a Fox-trade make sense for Sacramento? The notion that over the summer New Orleans was okay with parting ways with Lonzo Ball, as well as their trade of Jrue Holiday feels like an experiment that didn’t quite work out.

Given the importance of retaining Zion Williamson, the Kings would likely ask for a Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart for Fox. The rumors churning just days ago circled around NOLA being more enticed with Harrison Barnes, and would likely be willing to give up Hart in that scenario as well.

It’s clear that this trade deadline will have out-stretching implications, the addition of the play-in tournament has given lower echelon teams the hope that there is something to play for, and put front offices in a win-now state of mind.

Fox is notably from Louisiana, and performs sublimely in Smoothie King Center. Should this be the homecoming for Fox to hope from one mid-level, mediocre team to another there should be more moving the needle to get something in return.