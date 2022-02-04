Rumor: Knicks have shown interest in De’Aaron Fox

It is rumor and speculation season in the NBA these days, and the Sacramento Kings have gotten stuck in the crosshairs once again. The day after it was reported that the Pelicans would be pursuing a “big name -guard,” like De’Aaron Fox, it appears that the New York Knicks have some interest in Fox as well.

Brian Windhorst mentioned on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective podcast that he has heard that the Knicks have expressed interest in Fox:

This has been reported elsewhere, but I’ve heard as well that the Knicks have shown some interest in De’Aaron Fox. The player that makes the most sense in that swap is Julius Randle.”

This kind of a trade package doesn’t make much sense for Sacramento unless there is some other stuff coming with Randle. Both players have really struggled to follow up their strong 2021-22 seasons, and trading for a guy like Randle wouldn’t make the Kings much better, although it would make them different.

It’s also unclear if Windhorst has heard smoke about a Fox for Randle trade or if he’s just throwing that out there as more of a guess.

Later in the podcast, went on to say that he’s been hearing a bunch of different noise on the Kings and that he wouldn’t be surprised at pretty much any roster move outside of trading Tyrese Haliburton.

Expect for there to be this continual chatter around the Kings in the coming days until a trade actually gets completed or we at least get past the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.